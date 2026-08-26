Amazon Fatal Crash Suit Axed Over Diversity Gaps, For Now

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 26, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday tossed a suit against Amazon entities and others in litigation over a fatal vehicle crash involving an Amazon-owned trailer, saying the court was not provided with the evidence to determine if it has jurisdiction over the claims....
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