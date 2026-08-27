Krispy Kreme Must Face Claims Over McDonald's Rollout

By Sydney Price ( August 27, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has denied part of Krispy Kreme's motion to dismiss a securities class action alleging it overhyped its partnership with McDonald's, allowing several claims to proceed that were made after the company may have known the collaboration would not be as successful as previously stated....
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