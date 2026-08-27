Enviro Groups Seek More Time To Fight Roadless Rule Repeal
By Joyce Hanson ( August 27, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have asked the U.S. Forest Service to extend a public comment period for its proposal to scrap a 25-year-old "Roadless Rule" that bars logging and road construction on tens of millions of acres of national forest around the country....
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