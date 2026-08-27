SpaceX Seeks Green Light On Gen3 System

By Nadia Dreid ( August 27, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Since the FCC is already in the middle of overhauling its satellite licensing framework to presume applications are in the public interest if they follow certain rules, SpaceX wants the agency to apply that presumption to the 100,000 satellite constellation it has proposed....
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