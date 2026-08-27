Boeing Says Bid To Depose Ex-Exec In 737 Suit Is Off Base

By Mike Curley ( August 27, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. is urging a Washington federal judge to toss a motion by Norwegian Air subsidiaries to depose a former senior executive in a suit over their purchase of 737 Max airplanes, saying it has no control over him, and he wouldn't have unique information relevant to the case anyway....
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