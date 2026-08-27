Colo. Judge Says GEO Appeal Can't Oust Court's Jurisdiction

By Zach Dupont ( August 27, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- At a hearing Thursday morning, a Colorado federal judge ruled that he will continue to have jurisdiction over a case from a group of detainees accusing private prison operator GEO Group of forcing inmates to do labor without proper compensation despite a pending appeal from the prison group, according to courtroom minutes. ...
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