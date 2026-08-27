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Dems Want DOJ, FTC To Look At Sysco's $29B Jetro Buy

By Gina Kim ( August 27, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers called on the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to closely inspect Sysco Corp.'s plans to buy competitor Restaurant Depot LLC aka Jetro Restaurant Depot at a total enterprise value of $29.1 billion, warning in a letter Wednesday the transaction could hurt independent restaurants, farmers and Americans who "are already facing an affordability crisis."...

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