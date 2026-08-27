EV-Maker SPAC Investors Reach $4M Chancery Settlement
By Jarek Rutz ( August 27, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Former stockholders of the special purpose acquisition company that took electric vehicle manufacturer Lion Electric public have agreed to a $4 million cash settlement with seven individuals who served as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. directors, officers or alleged controllers to end Delaware Chancery Court claims over the 2021 deal....
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