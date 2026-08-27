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AG Says Florida Won't Take Part In Meta's 'Weak' $17B Deal

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 27, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Florida will take no part in Meta's $17 billion social media addiction settlement, according to state Attorney General James Uthmeier, who has slammed the sum as "weak" and said the sunshine state will not be bought off for "pennies on the dollar."...

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