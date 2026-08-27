Ex-West Point Prof. Says Climate Science Stand Cost Him Job
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 27, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A former West Point professor is alleging in New York federal court that the military academy violated his First Amendment rights when it forced him out after he voiced opposition to a directive to stop teaching cadets about human contributions to climate change....
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