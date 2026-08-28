Texas AG Disqualified In Ivermectin Malpractice Suit

By Lynn LaRowe ( August 28, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge this week disqualified Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office from representing a doctor who tried to treat a COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, siding with the Texas Medical Board and striking a brief the attorney general had filed on the physician's behalf....
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