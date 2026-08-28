Feds Gain Ground In Energy Permit Turf War With States

By Keith Goldberg ( August 28, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge's endorsement earlier this month of the Trump administration's restart of a pipeline over California's objections will likely embolden the federal government to override state opposition to energy project development, but the ruling won't be the last word on the legality of such moves....
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