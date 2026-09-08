FDA Closeout Letter Suggests Relaxing Stance On Wearables

By Rachel Forman, Jocelyn Wiesner and Abeba Habtemariam ( September 8, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- On June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration closed out its Whoop Inc. warning letter, deciding not to pursue further enforcement action, and giving us our first glimpse of how the FDA will implement its revised enforcement discretion policy on general wellness wearables....
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