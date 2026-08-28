DOJ Cites National Security In $173M Ukraine Award Suit

By Caroline Simson ( August 28, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration Thursday backed Ukraine as it fights efforts by one of Russia's largest oil companies to unpause litigation aimed at enforcing a confirmed $173 million arbitral award, pointing to Russia's increasing reputation as a "surveillance state with severely eroded rule-of-law protections."...
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