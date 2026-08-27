5th Circ. Diverts From 9th Circ.'s Copyright Server Test

By Hailey Konnath ( August 27, 2026, 11:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit Thursday refused to adopt what's known as the server test, which considers where online content is stored when assessing copyright liability, although it ultimately still declined to disturb a lower court's dismissal of copyright infringement claims against news aggregator NewsBreak....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.