UPS Workers Sue For Security Screening Time Pay

By Brian Steele ( August 28, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- United Parcel Service Inc. required employees to go through security screenings before work, wouldn't let them clock in until afterward and forced them through another unpaid check before they could leave, two Connecticut warehouse workers claimed in a proposed class action that accuses the courier of withholding earned wages....
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