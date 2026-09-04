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2 ECJ Rulings Give Guidance On Sport Agent Regs

By Bill Batchelor, Antoni Terra and Michael Frese ( September 4, 2026, 2:33 PM BST) -- The European Court of Justice recently settled two long-running disputes on whether sports associations can regulate agents' economic activities — including rules on registration and licensing, remuneration, and solicitation of potential clients — in the July 9 decision in Rogon GmbH & Co. KG v. Deutscher Fußball-Bund; and the July 16 decision in RRC Sports GmbH v. Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or FIFA.[1]...

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