Boston Eyes Liquor License Sold By Celebrity Chef

By Julie Manganis ( August 28, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The city of Boston asked a judge on Friday to block the anticipated transfer of a liquor license once held by celebrity chef Barbara Lynch, contending that Lynch's original sale of the license to its current holder was a fraudulent effort at evading what ultimately became a nearly $1 million judgment over unpaid property taxes....
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