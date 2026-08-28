Reform For Upper Microwave Bands Needed Soon, FCC Told
By Christopher Cole ( August 28, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A satellite industry group urged the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly on reforms to rules covering the upper microwave spectrum bands to make it easier to deploy satellite earth stations....
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