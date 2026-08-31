Smoke Shop Owner Says NY Tribe Can't Seek $662K In Fees

By Mike Curley ( August 31, 2026, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A pair of cannabis shop owners are urging a New York federal court to reject a bid by the Cayuga Nation for more than $662,000 in attorney fees following a net-zero verdict in its racketeering case, saying the nation was not a prevailing party and thus isn't entitled to fees....
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