2 Men Sentenced For Car Crash Insurance Scam In NY
By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 28, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- New York City has sentenced two men involved in an insurance fraud conspiracy in which they staged car crashes on local highways — including one accident captured in a video that went viral on social media — state and city officials announced....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.