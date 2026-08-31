Expedia Beats Suit Alleging It Trafficked Cuba-Seized Property

By Carolina Bolado ( August 31, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Miami returned a complete defense verdict Monday in favor of Expedia Group Inc., finding that the online booking company did not illegally traffic in property confiscated by the Cuban government because the two Cuban American plaintiffs failed to show they owned the island and hotel in question....
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