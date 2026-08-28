Schwab Vendor Exempt From Ill. Biometric Law, 7th Circ. Says
By Lauraann Wood ( August 28, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit agreed Friday that a vendor Charles Schwab uses to authenticate customers' voiceprints is exempt from Illinois' biometric privacy law as it refused to revive claims that the vendor illegally collected callers' data....
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