Uber Text Doesn't Bind Guest Rider To Arbitrate, DC Circ. Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 28, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Uber cannot force into arbitration a passenger who sued over a crash in which he was severely injured when the ride was requested by his wife since he never created an account or agreed to the ride-hailing company's terms of service, the D.C. Circuit said in a published opinion Friday....
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