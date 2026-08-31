Zimmer Wins Hip Implant Suit After Expert Testimony Tossed

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 31, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge handed Zimmer Inc. an early win in a multidistrict litigation case alleging its hip prosthetics are faulty, after finding that the plaintiff's only expert witness could not testify because his opinion that the device was defective was based solely on the fact that it broke....
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