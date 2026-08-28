Judge Wants Info On Effort To Return Deported Nigerian
By Ganesh Setty ( August 28, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered the Trump administration Friday to explain how it is facilitating the return of a Nigerian citizen who was granted protection from being deported to Nigeria but who is now hiding in Togo after Ghanaian officials tried sending him to Nigeria....
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