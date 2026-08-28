Rapper's Lyrics Rhymed With The Crimes, 8th Circ. Says

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 28, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel upheld the marijuana and firearms convictions of Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie, saying Friday his lyrics were properly allowed as evidence against him because they showed he knew drug and gun terminology....
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