Shareholders Say Generator Co. Overhyped Data Center Deal
By Isaac Monterose ( August 31, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in Hyliion Holdings Corp. is accusing the linear generator manufacturer in Texas federal court of exaggerating the potential success of its business partnership with an AI infrastructure company that specializes in data centers....
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