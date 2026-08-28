Apple Is Infringing 5G Tech Patents, Longhorn Affiliate Says
By Gina Kim ( August 28, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Apple was hit with a patent suit in Texas federal court Friday by a Longhorn IP affiliate alleging the Silicon Valley tech behemoth is infringing its innovative 5G wireless technologies that are found in some of the defendant's iPhones and iPads....
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