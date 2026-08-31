9th Circ. Won't Rehear Eye Drop Antitrust Suit Despite Dissent
By Bryan Koenig ( August 31, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A forceful dissent from a pair of Ninth Circuit judges wasn't enough to keep the full appellate court from letting stand a panel decision preserving wholesalers' district court win accusing the maker of Clear Eyes drops of illegal price discrimination favoring Costco....
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