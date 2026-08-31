Sec. Of State Can't Deport Students For Speech, Judge Says
By Britain Eakin ( August 31, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled in a suit from Stanford University's student newspaper that provisions of federal immigration law the Trump administration used to cancel the visas of pro-Palestinian students and try to deport them violate the First Amendment and due process....
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