Circle Says N. Korea Hack USDC Was Never In Its Possession

By Sydney Price ( August 31, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company Circle Internet Financial LLC said that the family of a man who was kidnapped and murdered by North Korean agents cannot collect $232 million from the company following the April Fools' Day exploit of crypto project Drift Protocol, arguing it was not in possession of the contents of the wallets at issue....
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