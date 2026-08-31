GOP Asks Justices To Lift Block In Campaign Ad Pricing Case
By Katie Buehler ( August 31, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Republican fundraising committees have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a Fourth Circuit order blocking the Federal Communications Commission from extending discounted television and radio advertising rates to committees that buy spots in coordination with political candidates, arguing the lower court prematurely jumped into the review process....
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