Loss Of Key Deal Sends Defense Contractor Noble Into Ch. 11
By Clara Geoghegan ( August 31, 2026, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Boston-based defense contractor Noble Supply & Logistics filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware with $542 million in debt after a quick expansion and the loss of major government contracts left it with limited liquidity....
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