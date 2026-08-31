State Dept. Must Detail Efforts To Restart Visa Processing

By Britain Eakin ( August 31, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Monday she wants to know what steps the government is taking to process immigrant visa applications it halted in January, when it paused immigrant visa issuance for people from 75 countries over public charge concerns....
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