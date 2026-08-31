Businesses Agree To Drop Norfolk Southern Derailment Suits
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 31, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Ohio federal judges on Monday tossed more than a half dozen lawsuits business owners filed against Norfolk Southern Corp. over the East Palestine train derailment and chemical spill in the state after the plaintiffs and the railroad moved to have them dismissed....
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