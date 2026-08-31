Apple Can't Shake Fintech Co.'s Trade Secret, RICO Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 31, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday denied Apple's motion to dismiss Fintiv's trade secrets and racketeering litigation, finding the fintech company plausibly alleges that Apple stole its trade secrets and encouraged credit card issuers and payment processors to promote the false message that Apple created the technology behind Apple Pay....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.