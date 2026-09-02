Crypto Mine Noise Suit Belongs In State Court, Neighbors Say

By Hayley Fowler ( September 2, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Residents of a North Carolina town suing over allegedly excessive noise coming from a nearby cryptocurrency mining and AI data center want their lawsuit bumped back down to state court, arguing the damages they're seeking fall short of the threshold required for federal jurisdiction....
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