LVMH Says It Didn't Employ Ex-Stella McCartney Exec

By Benjamin Morse ( September 1, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- LVMH urged a New York federal judge to toss eight discrimination, equal pay, retaliation and wage claims brought by a former Stella McCartney executive, arguing its minority investment and ties to the fashion brand do not plausibly make it his employer....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.