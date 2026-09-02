High Court Case Looms Over State Climate Superfund Fights

By Keith Goldberg ( September 1, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has dealt a blow to the viability of state climate change Superfund laws, although experts say the ruling may ultimately be marginalized by a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on the future of climate tort litigation against fossil fuel companies....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.