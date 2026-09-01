Fla. Bar Seeks Protective Order Against Suspended Atty
By Phillip Bantz ( September 1, 2026, 12:55 PM EDT) -- The Florida Bar has asked the state's highest court for a protective order to "substantially" limit a suspended lawyer's "unduly burdensome" and "excessive" initial request for production of documents in a protracted disciplinary proceeding....
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