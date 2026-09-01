FCC Tells Justices To Keep Campaign Ad Pricing 'Status Quo'

By Katie Buehler ( September 1, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has joined a call for the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a Fourth Circuit order blocking it from extending discounted television and radio advertising rates to committees that buy spots in coordination with political candidates, urging the justices to maintain the "status quo," despite allegedly inconsistent characterizations of the norm. ...
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