Former In-House Atty May Take Whistleblower Claim To Trial

By Emily Sawicki ( September 1, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has revived a whistleblower claim a medical device company's former in-house counsel lodged alleging he was fired for refusing to "hide or park" money in the intellectual property division's budget, while upholding the company's early win on other claims....
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