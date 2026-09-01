Meta AI Glasses Privacy Suit Expands To Add Bystander Class

By Lauren Berg ( September 1, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Dozens of consumers are joining forces to sue Meta Platforms over allegations that the tech giant surreptitiously stores private videos captured by its "smart" glasses to train its artificial intelligence models, adding claims on behalf of bystanders who never agreed to be recorded, let alone used for training....
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