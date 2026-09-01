Securitas Can't Arbitrate Wage Class Action, Wash. Panel Says
By Ben Adlin ( September 1, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A former Securitas worker's proposed wage-and-hour class action against the guard service will move forward following a Washington appeals panel's ruling Monday that upheld a lower court's rejection of the company's bid to force the ex-employee into arbitration....
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