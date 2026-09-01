Lumen Beats $1.4B Pension Swap Suit

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 1, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Lumen Technologies in a class action regarding $1.4 billion in pension obligations transferred to a risky insurance company, saying that plan participants could not show they suffered a current cognizable harm of loss of protections and the threat of impending injury was unconvincing....
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