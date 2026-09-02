Mich. City Says New Rules Moot Developer's Data Center Suit
By Charlie Innis ( September 2, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Wixom said in Michigan federal court Tuesday that a developer's exclusionary zoning and due process claims over its recently enacted data center moratorium and subsequent denial of a waiver are not viable because they focus on an unapproved site plan under old rules....
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