10th Circ. Overturns School's Win In Title IX Abuse Liability Suit

By Mike Curley ( September 2, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has revived three women's claims that their former university mishandled their allegations of sexual assault and harassment by their basketball coach's husband, finding a New Mexico federal court too narrowly construed Title IX precedent when it found the school had no control over the man....
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