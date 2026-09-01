Mylan Cites 'Immutable Conflict' In 11th Hour Bid To Stay Trial

By Craig Clough ( September 1, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Just about a week before the first trial in the sprawling generic drug price-fixing multidistrict litigation, Mylan urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to postpone the trial and stay all proceedings for at least 45 days, claiming that the special master in the case has an "immutable conflict" that impacts not just the pending trial but the entire MDL....
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