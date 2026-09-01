Proposed Small-Biz Standards Could Hurt Smaller Cos.

By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 1, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's newly proposed size standards aimed at simplifying industry classifications and dramatically increasing size thresholds would make it harder for smaller firms to compete for government contracts, despite leading to more contracts reserved for small businesses, government contracts attorneys say....
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